Age 84, passed away on March 24, 2019 at his home in Mokena, IL. Jerry was born on Feb 7, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa and moved to Chicago area after graduating from Iowa State University. He worked as a Chemical Engineer at American-Maize Products Co. for over 40 years. Jerry lived in Lansing, IL before moving to Mokena.Jerry was an avid Genealogist, visiting the National Archives in Chicago on Mondays for 20 years, researching his family tree and advising others. He was an expert at doing jigsaw puzzles. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Carol (Sweeney) Barrett, children James (Colleen Ann), Michael and Colleen Beth, and three grandchildren Katelyn, Daniel and Kevin. Jerry is survived by his younger sister Ruth (Paul) Twomey.Family will receive friends at St. Mary's Catholic Church 19515 115th Ave, Mokena, IL, on Fri, Mar 29 10:30 am in the chapel, followed by 11:30 mass in the church. Cremation services provided by Vandenburg Funeral Home, interment private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
