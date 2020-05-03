Jerry I. Solomon, age 95, of Longboat Key, Florida, was born in Chicago on September 4, 1924. He was the son of the late Irving Solomon and the late Edith (Neumann) Solomon. He was a 1941 graduate of the University of Chicago Laboratory School, earned a BA at the University of Chicago in 1947, and an MBA at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business in 1949.



Jerry served as an infantryman in the US Army in the Third Battalion of the 132nd Infantry (Americal Division). He saw action in Bougainville, Leyte, and Cebu in the Pacific theater. He was also part of the occupying force in Tokyo. He was honorably discharged on December 7, 1945.



He married the late Carol (Simon) Solomon on June 19, 1947, at the Belden-Stratford Hotel in Chicago. The couple was blessed with three children, James, Judith, and Robert. They were married for 62 years before Carol's passing in 2010.



After graduating from the University of Chicago, Jerry joined fellow graduates Edwin Bergman, Richard Neufeld, and Charlie Rosenblum at US Reduction Company, a secondary aluminum smelter in East Chicago, Indiana. He stayed on at US Reduction through its sale to American Can Corporation, and in 1981 started Hunter Douglas Metals, an international trading company, dealing in primary and secondary aluminum. He retired in 1991.



Jerry was a member of KAM Isiah Israel in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, as were his father and grandfather. He was an avid tennis player, golfer, and loved following all sports including his beloved Chicago White Sox.



Jerry will be lovingly missed by his son, James Solomon and his former wife Heidi Steinberg of New York, New York; his daughter, Judith Maley and her husband, David Maley of Chicago; his son, Robert Solomon and his wife, Catherine (Green) Solomon of Washington, DC; and his grandchildren, Lauren, Michael, Jennifer, Amy, Julie, and Matthew.



Contributions in Jerry's memory can be made to Jerry's favorite charities, the KAMII Rabbi's Discretionary Fund or the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools.





