Jerry J. Kaganove, age 88, loving husband of Arlene (nee Savitz), devoted father of Steven (the late Miriam), proud grandpa of Josefa and Nathan, dear brother of the late Celia (the late Milton) Sternstein, caring brother-in-law of the late Harold (Gert) Savitz, treasured uncle of many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will take place later in the year, when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020