Jerry J. Welch
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Jerry John Welch, 79, of Countryside, Illinois.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann; and his children: Terre Bailey (Jeff), Karre Stevenson (Dave), and Krisann Winkler (Alan). He will be missed by his sister, Jane Crytzer (Fred). Boompa will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Zachary Graham (Rachel), Molly Beth, Benjamin Jerry (Kia Mae), Baylee Patricia, and all his extended family.

Jerry Welch graduated from DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, Illinois (1962) after obtaining a degree from William H. Miner Institute in Chazy, New York. Jerry dedicated the next 55 years to Hammond Organ Company and Organ Service Company, which included travel and service to customers around the world.

Jerry was a life-long avid sportsman and fan. From an early age, he played baseball and basketball. As an adult, he played on multiple softball teams and enjoyed the sport well into his fifties. Later in life, he found a passion for the sport of golf.

He freely gave his time to projects he felt were important to his community including City of Countryside, Police Commissioner, St. Cletus, Holy Name Society, Flagg Creek Historical Society and Flag Creek Golf Course Board Member.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled to honor Jerry J. Welch at a future date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
