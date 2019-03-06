Jerry Janec, 87, of Chicago, a proud U.S. Army Veteran of Korea, passed away peacefully on March 3rd after months of enduring failing health. He is loved and will be missed by many. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann, nee Seplak, the love of his life. Loving father of Lisa (Jim) Hackett and Stefanie (Craig) Jahnke. Adoring grandfather of Brian (Meghan) and Trevor Hackett, Samantha and Allison Jahnke and great grandfather to-be of Baby Hackett. Dear brother of Emily (late Matthew) Surak. Devoted uncle of Milada, Matthew and Olga and their families. Loving Godfather to Mark, DeAnn, Renee and (late) Brad. Dear uncle and cousin of many loved ones in the U.S., Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Dear friend and neighbor of many. We are grateful for and send special thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of The Grove Fox Valley, who compassionately cared for Jerry. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 from 3 until 9 PM at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago. Lying in state Saturday 9:30 AM at Trinity Slovak Lutheran Church, 5106 N. LaCrosse Avenue (near Elston, Foster and Cicero) Chicago, until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or stjude.org/memorial. Interment at Bohemian National Cemetery following service. For further information 773-631-1140 or www.suerth.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary