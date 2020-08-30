Age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Swedish Covenant Hospital. Born November 11, 1936 in Chicago to Lauritz and Margrethe Justesen, he was a graduate of Lane Technical High School, serving as class president his senior year. He attended DePaul University where he earned his B.A. degree and also attended DePaul Law School. As a licensed broker, he truly enjoyed his work in the insurance and real estate industries. Jerry was a very kind and caring person who was guided by his strong Lutheran faith throughout his life. He was loved by many, and a friend to all. He is survived by his beloved children, Dr. Kenneth (Jennifer) Justesen, Kristina (Scott) Miller and Julie (Jeffrey) Nasticky and his cherished grandchildren Cole, Dane and Kaj Justesen, Ryan, Christian and Katarina Miller and Chloe Nasticky. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ann and brother Erik. Cremation has taken place and internment will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home.