Jerry Konopken, age 90, beloved husband of Sonya Greenberg Konopken, nee Semuel and the late Arlene, nee Kopol. Loving father of Jodi (Bob Wojcik) Konopken Wojcik, Bob (Laura Roth) Konopken, Sue (Marc) Lapp, Hilary (Brian Larsen) Greenberg, Bruce Greenberg and Gary (Mindy) Greenberg. Caring grandfather of Michael, Allison (Eric), Alex, Keith, Emma, Dana, Erin, Alec, Matt, Grant, Alanah, Maddie, Mia, Blake. Proud great-grandfather of Lydia, Ben, Abby and August. He will be dearly missed by many family members and friends. Service Sunday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to Friends of Highland Park Library, www.hplibrary.org/support or Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019