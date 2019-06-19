Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry March
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry March

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry March Obituary
March , Jerry Jerry March, age 89, beloved husband of Harriet, happily married for 66 years; loving father of Aric Henry March (Donna DeSilva) and Dawn Gail March; cherished grandfather of Paul (fiancée Jodi), Chelsey Elizabeth (fiancé Seth) and Melanie Iris. Jerry was a proud Korean War veteran. Chapel service Thursday, June 20, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George W. Benjamin, American Legion Post 791. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now