March , Jerry Jerry March, age 89, beloved husband of Harriet, happily married for 66 years; loving father of Aric Henry March (Donna DeSilva) and Dawn Gail March; cherished grandfather of Paul (fiancée Jodi), Chelsey Elizabeth (fiancé Seth) and Melanie Iris. Jerry was a proud Korean War veteran. Chapel service Thursday, June 20, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George W. Benjamin, American Legion Post 791. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019