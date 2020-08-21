Jerry R. Fanelle, Jr., 91, of Addison and former resident of Elmhurst for 55 years. Veteran of the Korean War and Purple Heart recipient. Member of VFW #2801 of Villa Park, Illinois. Founder and former owner of Plumbing By Terrace Contracting Company for 28 years. Son of the late Jerry R. Fanelle, Sr. and the late Nettie (nee Miraglio) Fanelle. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Ebeling) Fanelle for 46 years. Loving father of Donna Fanelle. Dear brother of the late Marie Norris, the late Lydia Palmere, the late Bill Fanelle, and the late Ronald Fanelle. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst, Illinois. Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois.