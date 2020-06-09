Jerry Schor
Jerry Schor, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Cissy Schor, special friend and companion of Sheila Landsman, devoted father of Debbie (John) Plested, Pam (Steven) Zohn, Felice (Craig) Boyer, Danny (Mara) Lazar, and the late Jimmy (Marla) Lazar. Grandfather of Samantha (James), Ben (Ashley), Matt (Julie), Jeff (Ana), Brian (Katie), Robby (Klara), Michael, Jamie (Doug), Jorie (Blake), David (Jamie), Ari (Camila), and Emma. Great Grandfather to Sophie, Arthur, Brooklyn, and Alice. Jerry will be sorely missed by the family and friends who loved him dearly. Private funeral services at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Shir Hadash Synagogue or a charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Jerry and my brother Marty were dear friends--Their was a group of 7 close friends from Austin called the Big Seven--Jerry was one of the friends
howard altman
Friend
