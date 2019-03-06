|
Jerry Schubert, beloved husband of the late Rosemary, nee Shine. Dear father of Joe. Loving grandfather of Katrina, Marguerite and Lorelei. Dear brother of Pat (Judie), Peggy Willis and the late Norinne Gushi, John and George Schubert. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Avenue to St. John Fisher Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
