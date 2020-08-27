1/1
Jerry Zawilenski
1941 - 2020
Jerry Zawilenski, 79, of Schiller Park, Illinois passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Jerome was born January 14, 1941.

Loving husband of Charlotte for 59 years; father of Paul (Susan), Jim and Matthew (Beth); son of the late Stanley and Frances Zawilenski; brother of Lawrence (Kathy), Raymond and Estelle. Loving grandfather of Lauren, Adam, Riley, Matthew, Ava and Michael; great grandfather of Bryce and River; dear brother in law of Deanna, Mary Ann, Teresa, Tom, John and the late Ed.

A visitation for Jerry will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL. Funeral service, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM. A graveside service at Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles, IL.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Malec and Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
7737744100
