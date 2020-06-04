Fr. Jerzy (George) Gawlik, SVD, 66, passed away May 29, 2020. Loving son of the late Jozef & Maria (Grabowski) Gawlik of Brzozowice-Katowice, Poland. Resurrection Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker in Wheeling, where he has served for 16 years. Attendance at the Mass will be strictly limited to comply with archdiocesan and state directives, including social distancing. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Gawlik's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries and infirmed missionaries, c/o Society of the Divine Word Chicago Province, PO Box 6038, Techny, IL 60062-6038. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.