Jess B. Holcomb, 88, of Montgomery, IL. and formerly of Aurora, IL. and Lake Mohawk, MS., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL. Jess was born on November 16, 1930 in Grand Rapids, MI. The son of Jess D. And Louise (nee. Householder) Holcomb. He was united in marriage to Alta Jane Nicholson on January 19, 1952 in Washington D.C.



Jess enlisted with the Marines at age 17 to serve his country and was part of the second landing near Inchon and one of the Frozen Chosin. He was wounded three times while in Korea and received three Purple Hearts for his service. While in the Marines, Jess met the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Jane, who worked for the Navy Department in DC. Jess would often tease her by telling people he had won her in a poker game.



Jess filled his life with family, fun and adventure. He traveled the world -from Korea to Hawaii, Alaska, and Mexico. He loved to spend time tinkering with mechanics, tending his yard, or fishing with friends. He also continued to serve his community through his seventies. He served as a Fire Captain with the Booneville Community Volunteer Fire Department, as an Emergency Medical Responder, and ran for sheriff while living in Mississippi. Until his last days, he continued to participate in Marine Corp activities near his home in Montgomery.



Jess is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jane Holcomb, his three children; Daniel (Nancy) Holcomb, Cheryl (Donald) Dickinson, Susan (David) Fuentes, his daughter-in-law, Penny Holcomb, his eleven grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Holcomb, and his sister, Shirley Niemeyer.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 27 S Edgelawn Dr, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will follow the service at the St. Mark Lutheran Church columbarium.



In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to Chicago Honor Flights, https://www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/



