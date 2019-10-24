Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO 63026
(636) 343-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jay B Smith Funeral Home
777 Oakwood Drive
Fenton, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse F. James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse F. James Obituary
James, Jesse F. beloved son of Elbert & Belva; loving father of Michael (Tammy), Colleen (Robert) White, and Kelly James; dear grandfather of Sarah, Anthony, Michael, Jesse, and Valerie; cherished great-grandfather of Alexia, David, and Kylie; dear brother of Patricia, Faye, William, Bertie, Galen, Alvin, Debbie, Keith, and Rick; fond uncle of many. Jesse was a US Navy Veteran, most proud of time he spent on the USS Barney, and his 46 years as a Maintenance Electrician. Visitation is 10:00am - 12:00pm, on Saturday, October 26 at Jay B Smith Funeral Home in Fenton, MO. Interment James Family Cemetery in Vienna, MO. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ()
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
Download Now