|
|
James, Jesse F. beloved son of Elbert & Belva; loving father of Michael (Tammy), Colleen (Robert) White, and Kelly James; dear grandfather of Sarah, Anthony, Michael, Jesse, and Valerie; cherished great-grandfather of Alexia, David, and Kylie; dear brother of Patricia, Faye, William, Bertie, Galen, Alvin, Debbie, Keith, and Rick; fond uncle of many. Jesse was a US Navy Veteran, most proud of time he spent on the USS Barney, and his 46 years as a Maintenance Electrician. Visitation is 10:00am - 12:00pm, on Saturday, October 26 at Jay B Smith Funeral Home in Fenton, MO. Interment James Family Cemetery in Vienna, MO. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ()
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019