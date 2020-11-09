Loving son of Robert Troy Hoff and the late Mary Ann Hoff, nee Muth; devoted brother of Troy Loren Hoff and Vanessa (Andrew) Jasinski-Dakin; fond uncle of Aimee Jasinski-Haney and Christopher Jasinski; cherished nephew of Guy Hoff, Sharon Hoff and Dawn Schram; beloved cousin and friend to many.Visitation Tuesday 3-8 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home, 2550 West Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169. Family and Friends will meet Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W. Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60656 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M..In lieu of flowers donations to The Adult Down Syndrome Center would be deeply appreciated by the family, please call (630)929-6900.For further information please contact Morizzo Funeral Home at 847.752.6444.