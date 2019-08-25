|
Jesse was called by the Lord on August 21, 2019. His wife of 75 years, June Ellen Gowdy, was at his side. He was born in San Antonio, TX to the late Rumaldo and Rita Rodriguez. He was extremely proud of his 17 years active and reserve Naval service. An original plank owner on the USS Yorktown (CV-10), he served in the Pacific theater throughout WW-II. He began his civilian career with the Chicago Transit Authority, retiring as a superintendent. Jesse loved Chicago! He raised his family in Calumet Park and was a devoted member of St. Isidore Church in Blue Island. Declining health forced a move to Virginia Beach in 2013, where he and June resided with their son, Glenn. In addition to his wife, Jesse is survived by 6 siblings, children Daniel Rodriguez of Kenosha, WI, Glenn (Jean) Rodriguez of Virginia Beach, VA and Kathleen Greene of New Lenox, IL, 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and shipmates. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kathy. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel in New Lenox on Wednesday August 28, 2019, 3 - 8pm. Funeral service to be Thursday August 29 at 10:00am in the funeral home chapel. Interment with full military honors to be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude or the USS Yorktown (CV-10) Association.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019