Dr Jesse S Chandler, Jr. (74) departed this life on March 4th. He grew up in Muskogee,OK, an attended the Howard University College of Medicine before moving to Chicago for residencies at Cook County and Mount Sinai Hospitals. He had a long career in Obstetrics and Gynecology serving as the head of the department and Chief of Staff at Grant Hospital. An avid golfer, he was in several clubs and traveled extensively to enjoy his hobby. He leaves behind two daughters, Michelle Chandler-Smith of Washington, DC and Christine Hollis (Lawrence) of Northbrook, IL, three grandchildren, Callie-Taylor Chandler, Hunter and Brooke Hollis, and one great grandchild, Caileigh-Noelle Madrid. Additionally he will be missed by many friends and the patients he served.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019