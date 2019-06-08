Zdzislaw ("Jesse") Jan Spytek, 86, of Surprise, Arizona, passed away on May 27, 2019.He was born to parents Wladyslaw ("Walter") and Katarzyna ("Katherine") Spytek, on January 27, 1933, in what was then Wilno, Poland. After the Soviet invasion of Poland in 1939, Jesse, along with his mother and siblings, was deported by freight train to Kazakhstan while his father was sent to a Soviet gulag in Siberia. As the tides of war eventually shifted, the Soviets freed interned Poles and allowed them to leave the USSR. Jesse and his family first migrated to the Middle East and then to Africa, eventually ending up in the British colony of Tanganyika (now present-day Tanzania) where they lived until the end of the war. With the war over, Jesse and his family were reunited with his father in England, where they lived until emigrating to the United States in 1955. A year later, Jesse returned to Europe while serving in the U.S. Army.In 1958, after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army and return to Chicago, Jesse met and married Jadwiga ("Harriett") Jeziorska, the love of his life, who survives him. Jesse is also survived by his son Eryk and daughter-in-law Margot, his two grandsons Jack and James, as well as his brother Jan and sister Zofia ("Sophia"). Jesse was predeceased by parents Walter and Katherine Spytek.As the owner of a small machine shop, Jesse was known for his honesty, integrity and personal commitment to his customers. His success in business provided a comfortable life for his family and education for his son. As a son, Jesse was loyal; as a brother, Jesse was candid and fair; as an uncle, Jesse was generous; and as a husband, father and grandfather, Jesse was warm, loving and kind. In sum, Jesse was an amazing man who lived an equally amazing life.The family asks that you keep Jesse in your thoughts and prayers. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary