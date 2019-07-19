Pastor Jesse Stanley Jones on July 14, 2019, at the age of 82 passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted loving wife Diane. Pastor Jones was the Pastor of Faith Clinic Church of God In Christ in the Miller area of Gary, IN for many years. He was an Army Veteran dedicated Red Cross Volunteer and longtime Corvette Club Member. As a faithful Red Cross Volunteer, Pastor Jesse Stanley Jones traveled across the United States to places such as New Orleans, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and in the California area. When our local areas flooded Pastor Jones was right there to assist our own flood victims. Prededed in death by father John Henry Jones Jr., mother Mary Ella Nettles Jones, three brothers Cornelius, William and Landers Jones. He is survived by his beloved wife Diane; His sons Charles, Derek and Pastor D'Angelo (Myesha); daughters Carlyn and Carlyn D; brother Leroy; sister Hynethia and a host of grand and great grandchildren; other relatives, church family and friends. Visitation Monday July 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Faith Temple Church 7601 Whitcomb Street .Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 21, 2019