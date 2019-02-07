A noble and tireless public servant for 20 years, Jessica Lynn Bryar, age 46, passed away on February 3. Jessica was a formidable advocate and a vocal champion for children and families in need of representation, especially the most vulnerable. Her leadership, compassion, and dedication to ensuring equity and justice for those she served were inspiring to everyone fortunate enough to know her. As Chief in the Civil Division of the Cook County Public Defender's office, she represented the needs of indigent individuals in the Child Protection and Mental Health divisions of the Circuit Court of Cook County. She was a proud member of the Civic Leadership Academy ('17), served on the American Bar Association's National Alliance for Parent Representation Steering Committee, and Illinois Department of Children and Family Service's Cook County Transformation Team. Jessica earned her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and B.A. from Boston College. Jessica was loved and respected by a host of family, friends, and colleagues who appreciated her remarkable and steady kindness and grace, her hearty laugh, and her quiet but indomitable inner strength. Her passionate celebration of life, positive spirit, and vibrant outlook leave a lasting impression on us all.Jessica was a loving daughter, caring sister, and nurturing aunt. She is survived by parents Cicely Bryar and George Bryar; siblings Sharon (Bob) Eichinger, Julie (Tom) Smith, Liz (Terry) Raser, Paul (Jen), Colin (Sarah) and Kevin (Denise) Bryar. She was "Fancy Aunt Jess" to 16 nieces and nephews. Service will be held Saturday, February 9 at St. John Fisher Church (10234 S. Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60655). Visitation begins at 9:00 am with Mass to follow at 11:00 am.In lieu of flowers, contributions to of Chicago, 954 W. Washington Blvd., #305, Chicago, IL, 60607, or the are appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary