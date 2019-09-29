|
|
Jessica Rae Cieciel, nee Roza., 71 of Richmond, Texas, formerly of Chicago and La Grange, IL. Passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Beloved Wife of Dennis for 50 years. Cherished Mother of Steven (Dorelen) Cieciel, Kristin (Peter) Hochstoeger and Maegan (Dana) Profeta. Proud Grandmother of Delphine, Leah, Evelyn and Luna. Devoted Daughter of the late Marjorie and late Joseph Roza. Beloved Sister to Michael Roza, the late Joseph Roza and the late Leslie Roza Aunt Jessie to many.
Visitation Wednesday, October 2,2019 from 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Thursday from 8:30 AM until time of Service at 10 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Jessica's family on her personal website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019