Suddenly. Beloved daughter of Colleen (nee Chlopowicz) and the late Timothy; loving sister of Bridget, John (Lindsay) and Jeff O'Hern; devoted fiancé to Casey Chapman; adored niece of Timothy (Sue) and John (Liz) Chlopowicz and Chris (the late Tom) Yount; dear cousin of Jackie, Emilie, Eric, Christopher, Lyan, Kaid and Eli. Proud graduate from Dominican University. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Road. Service at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred. Info 773-588-5850. www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019