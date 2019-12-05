Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessica O'Hern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessica T. O'Hern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessica T. O'Hern Obituary
Suddenly. Beloved daughter of Colleen (nee Chlopowicz) and the late Timothy; loving sister of Bridget, John (Lindsay) and Jeff O'Hern; devoted fiancé to Casey Chapman; adored niece of Timothy (Sue) and John (Liz) Chlopowicz and Chris (the late Tom) Yount; dear cousin of Jackie, Emilie, Eric, Christopher, Lyan, Kaid and Eli. Proud graduate from Dominican University. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 3918 W. Irving Park Road. Service at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred. Info 773-588-5850. www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -