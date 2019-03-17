Jessie Lynn (Cohen) Anderson was born on a blustery Chicago night on March 3,1952, which may explain her lifelong love of warm, sunny beaches. She grew up in Winnetka, flourished at New Trier High School, attended Shimer College, and earned a degree in philosophy at New York University. Early on, she ran a successful catering business on the North Shore, but given her playful sense of humor, her friends mostly recall hilarious accounts of the rare disasters. For many years, she worked as a travel agent in Chicago and New York, seizing opportunities to scout out destinations, especially beach locales. In 1992, Jess married Chuck Anderson, her one-time high school sweetheart and the love of her life. Chuck and Jess shared a joy in cooking, Cubs games, coddling their cats and of course the occasional reprieve on the beach. In later years, when health issues kept Jess closer to home, she relished following the machinations of US politics and posting discerning observations.Jess died on March 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband Chuck, mother Pat Cohen Levinson, brother Jim Cohen, sister Susan Regele and brother-in-law Ronn Bayly. We love and miss you Jess and always will. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary