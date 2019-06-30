Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel Savaiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel Savaiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewel Savaiano Obituary
Jewel "Julia" Savaiano nee: Echlin; Beloved wife of the late Ben; Devoted mother of Dominick (Helen), Patrick (Shari), Dino, Timothy, and Julie Ann (Tony) Fulgaro; Loving grandmother of Ben, Hope, Faith, Donald, Ryan (Sarah), Joe (Kate), Taylor (Nick), Keenan, Domenica, Lily, Patrick and Nicole; Devoted great grandmother of Emerson and Evie. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now