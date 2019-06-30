|
|
Jewel "Julia" Savaiano nee: Echlin; Beloved wife of the late Ben; Devoted mother of Dominick (Helen), Patrick (Shari), Dino, Timothy, and Julie Ann (Tony) Fulgaro; Loving grandmother of Ben, Hope, Faith, Donald, Ryan (Sarah), Joe (Kate), Taylor (Nick), Keenan, Domenica, Lily, Patrick and Nicole; Devoted great grandmother of Emerson and Evie. Visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019