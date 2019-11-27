|
|
Jewell Schaps nee Leff, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon H. "Red" Schaps. Loving mother of Gary (Annette) Schaps, Margie (Jack Doppelt) Schaps and David (Elisabeth) Schaps. Proud "nona" of Sasha, Adam, Sylvie, Noah, Hannah and Julia. Dear sister of Muriel (the late Sidney) Fohrman and the late Janet (the late Bob) Bernstein. Special friend to Ty and Heaven. Graveside service Friday 10:30am at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 West Montrose Avenue, Norridge, IL 60706. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her memory to Health & Medicine Policy Research Group, 29 E. Madison, Suite 602, Chicago, IL 60602, www.hmprg.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019