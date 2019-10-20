|
Jil Greenbaum, nee Chutkow, 77; beloved wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Lori (Scott) Goldberg and Julie (Daniel) Warhaftig; loving grandmother of Alex Jacob Goldberg, Brooke Michael Goldberg, Jessica Molly Goldberg, Abby Meredith Warhaftig, Maya Hope Warhaftig, and Lindsay Ella Warhaftig; fond sister of Paul Chutkow; caring sister-in-law of Neil and Rachel Greenbaum; dear aunt of Lisa (Paul) Applebaum, Steven (Sheri) Greenbaum, Robert Greenbaum, and David (Allyson) Greenbaum. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF.org or Am Shalom. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019