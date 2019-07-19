Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Belmont Station of the Chicago Yacht Club
300 W. Belmont,
Chicago, IL

Jill Ann Haagenson Obituary
Jill Ann Haagenson, 56, of Chicago passed away June 30th, 2019. Loving mother of Nathaniel and Gabriel Kennedy; dear sister of John Haagenson and devoted daughter of Jer and the late Robert (Bob) Haagenson.

Jill was a avid and accomplished sailor, cyclist, skier and tennis player. She was raised in River Forest and attended Willard, Roosevelt and OPRF high. She obtained a BA from U of I and a Master from IIT.

Jill's passion and involvement in ROW (Recovery on Water) and fierce advocacy for a cure led her all around the country to bring awareness through ROW races, metastatic breast cancer marches and conventions. She was also involved and passionate about METAvivor stage 4 cancer research. As an artist, last May 10th (same date as her diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer four years earlier), she had a ART SALE of her paintings and it was a huge success with close to a hundred people in attendance. All proceeds were donated to ROW and METAvivor.

A memorial Celebration of Life to be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Belmont Station of the Chicago Yacht Club, 300 W. Belmont, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ROW and METAvivor.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 21, 2019
