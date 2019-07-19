Jill Ann Haagenson, 56, of Chicago passed away June 30th, 2019. Loving mother of Nathaniel and Gabriel Kennedy; dear sister of John Haagenson and devoted daughter of Jer and the late Robert (Bob) Haagenson.



Jill was a avid and accomplished sailor, cyclist, skier and tennis player. She was raised in River Forest and attended Willard, Roosevelt and OPRF high. She obtained a BA from U of I and a Master from IIT.



Jill's passion and involvement in ROW (Recovery on Water) and fierce advocacy for a cure led her all around the country to bring awareness through ROW races, metastatic breast cancer marches and conventions. She was also involved and passionate about METAvivor stage 4 cancer research. As an artist, last May 10th (same date as her diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer four years earlier), she had a ART SALE of her paintings and it was a huge success with close to a hundred people in attendance. All proceeds were donated to ROW and METAvivor.



A memorial Celebration of Life to be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Belmont Station of the Chicago Yacht Club, 300 W. Belmont, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ROW and METAvivor. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 19 to July 21, 2019