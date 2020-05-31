Jill E. Brennan
Jill E. Brennan (Neé Ryan), 62, passed on May 22nd, 2020. A woman with a passion for helping others, she spent her career in different avenues of Healthcare, including CNA work, assisting the disabled, and hospice. She is joined in death by her beloved mother, Priscilla, spouse and friend Patrick; survived by her father Herb, siblings Donna and Robert (Sheila), niece Sarah, stepfather Bob, son Paul, and many loving friends and family. She was devoted to the AA community in both her hometown of Chicago and Albuquerque, NM where she lived for many years. With faith and strength, she overcame many obstacles in life to help others. Special thanks to her loving caregivers and Suncrest Hospice. Memorial to be held in the future; For more info visit caringbridge.org/visit/jillbrennan or call 847-966-7302. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home - Niles
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
