Jill E. Burns. Age 54. Beloved and cherished daughter of James and Diane Burns. Loving sister of Jodi (Gregory) Jensen, Joy Murphy, Jimmy Burns and John (Becky) Burns. Jill took great pride in being an aunt to Ryan (Hillary) Murphy, Collin Murphy, Justin Murphy, Paige (Zach) Murphy, Lindsay Murphy, Stephanie (Josh) Handzik, Meredith Jensen, Katelyn (Larry) Burns, Jackson and Katherine Burns. Great-aunt to Kylie, Coen, Malina and Brayden. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Lying-in-state Thursday 9:00am until time of services 10:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 6201 Vollmer Road Matteson, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Jill was a resident of Bethshan for 5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethshan Associates 12927 S. Monitor Ave. Palos Heights, IL 60463 or Bethshan.org
appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com