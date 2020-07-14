1/
Jill E. Burns
Jill E. Burns. Age 54. Beloved and cherished daughter of James and Diane Burns. Loving sister of Jodi (Gregory) Jensen, Joy Murphy, Jimmy Burns and John (Becky) Burns. Jill took great pride in being an aunt to Ryan (Hillary) Murphy, Collin Murphy, Justin Murphy, Paige (Zach) Murphy, Lindsay Murphy, Stephanie (Josh) Handzik, Meredith Jensen, Katelyn (Larry) Burns, Jackson and Katherine Burns. Great-aunt to Kylie, Coen, Malina and Brayden. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Lying-in-state Thursday 9:00am until time of services 10:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 6201 Vollmer Road Matteson, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Jill was a resident of Bethshan for 5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethshan Associates 12927 S. Monitor Ave. Palos Heights, IL 60463 or Bethshan.org appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
JUL
16
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
JUL
16
Service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. The ladies at Orland House will miss her. Jill always had a smile and kind word to say.
Don and Sally Poortenga(Erins parents)
Friend
