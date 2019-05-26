|
|
Jill Franklin, nee Saraceno, of Westchester, age 51. Beloved wife of Chuck; loving mother of Neena, John and Ava; cherished daughter of Paula and the late John Saraceno, Sr.; dear sister of Susan (Dale DeFord) Saraceno, John (Fran) Saraceno, Jr., Judy (Lloyd) Saraceno-Swenson, Sally (Bill Jirek, Sr.) Saraceno and Steven (Sharon Henk) Saraceno; fond aunt and friend of many. She was a passionate teacher, coach and mentor at Morton East High School. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. All to meet Wednesday at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Franklin Children's Fund, P.O. Box 1393, Oak Park, IL 60304 appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019