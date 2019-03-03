|
Jill E. Morgenthaler age 64 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of Kerry Chambers; loving mother of Neal Warren Chambers and Jamie Joyce Chambers; fond sister of Terry Morgenthaler (Patrick Kerins), Jeffrey (Donna) Morgenthaler and Sharon Morgenthaler; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Colonel (Ret.) with 30 years military service in the U. S. Army. Professional international speaker, leadership expert and the author of "The Courage to Take Command: Leadership Lessons from a Military Trailblazer." Visitation Friday March 8, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1095 E. Thacker, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral Service Saturday March 9, 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019