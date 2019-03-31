|
|
Jill W. Duncan nee Weiss, age 67. Beloved wife of Mark J. Koss. Loving mother of Josh Duncan. Adored daughter of Dr. Howard (the late Marillyn) Weiss. Dear sister of the late David S. Weiss. Memorial service wil be held at a future date at The Selfhelp Home in Chicago. Shiva will be observed at the Duncan/Koss residence Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 3PM-9PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Safe Place, 2710 17th Street, Suite 100, Zion, IL 60099, www.asafeplaceforhelp.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019