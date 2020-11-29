Jill Weiss (54), daughter of Margie and the late Donald Weiss of Highland Park; sister of Wendy Kritt of Highwood and Jeff (Christie) Weiss of Washington, DC; aunt of Peter, Jessie (Celso), and Nathalie of New York City, Amanda of Chicago, and Catherine (Will) and Teddy (Laura) of Washington, DC.



Jill was a sweet and loving person, who captured the hearts of everyone she met. After a valiant fight with COVID, she passed away on Thanksgiving Day.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the Little City Foundation. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.





