|
|
Jim Gerke LUTCF, CLTC 76 of Park Ridge. At Peace with Christ, Monday, April 13, 2020 .Beloved husband of Mary nee Luba. Devoted son of the late Roman and Mary. Fond brother in law of Virginia Jonaitis and Lily Luba. Dear nephew of Josephine Chyler. A special thanks to his "Little brother" Cousin Robert Hicks. Jim began his career with Xerox and was an Insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha. Due to the current health crisis the Funeral services held privately at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS), on Thursday, April 16th the Entombment took place at the All Saints Cemetery, Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Should friends desire, Memorials in Jim's name can be made to St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church 320 S. Washington Park Ridge, Il. 60068 or please make a donation in memory of Jim Gerke at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Jim Gerke Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/jim-gerke. Info:www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020