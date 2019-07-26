Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Jim Karp Obituary
Jim Karp, 63, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Yvette; loving father of Lindsey, Michelle, Danielle, and Jacqueline; dear son of Dolores and the late Jack; fond brother of Jaye (Barry) Nagle. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Monday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation private. Visitation Sunday 1 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Morton Grove Foundation P.O. Box 1322 Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
