Jim Karp, 63, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Yvette; loving father of Lindsey, Michelle, Danielle, and Jacqueline; dear son of Dolores and the late Jack; fond brother of Jaye (Barry) Nagle. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Monday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Cremation private. Visitation Sunday 1 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Morton Grove Foundation P.O. Box 1322 Morton Grove, IL 60053 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019