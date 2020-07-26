Jim Kendall, of Wheaton, IL, passed away suddenly on July 23, 2020. Jim was president of Kendall Communications, a public relations-marketing-communications consulting firm, and "On Small Business" columnist for the DAILY HERALD BUSINESS LEDGER. Prior to that he was a principal in 121 Marketing Resources, and weekly columnist, "Jim Kendall on Small Business," for THE DAILY HERALD, from 2005 to 2019. Earlier, he had been with the U.S. League of Savings Associations as director of public relations and senior editor of Savings Institutions magazine. Prior to that he was with IGA Food Stores Corporation as editor of IGA GROCERGRAM magazine. Jim always found time for volunteer work. Over the years he had been a mentor at the Center for Professional Excellence at Elmhurst College; a member of the advisory board of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Elgin Community College, chairman and 15-year-member of the Wheaton Community Media-Cable TV Commission, and created and co-hosted "Talking Business," a weekly small business talk program on College of DuPage radio station WDCB. Former memberships included board of directors of Girl Scouts of DuPage County; vice-president of Wheaton North High's Falcon Fan Club; president of Wheaton North High Band Parents Organization; a member of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, and former president of his homeowners' association in Wheaton. Jim was born in Oak Park, IL, where he spent his early childhood until a family move to Elmhurst, IL, where he graduated from York High School. He was a graduate of Bradley University, with a B.S. in Journalism, and he edited the school newspaper. Shortly after college, while serving stateside duty in the U.S. Army at a base in northern Virginia, he did part-time assignments for the FAUQUIER DEMOCRAT, and a Sunday morning show at a small radio station in northern Virginia. Jim is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Tracey, son-in-law Robert, and he was the proud Papa of granddaughters Melinda and Gretchen. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Mary Kendall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to the Bradley Fund, Bradley University, Peoria, IL, or to the Friends of the Wheaton Municipal Band, Wheaton, IL. Granddaughter Melinda is a member of that summer band. A visitation will be held at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Only 50 guests are allowed in the building at one time. Guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.