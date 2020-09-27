1/1
Jin Sun Kim-Zuehsow
Jin Sun was born in Seoul in the aftermath of the Korean War to Seok Gyu & Kyung Ja of the Andong Kims; preceded in death by her sister & survived by her brothers Jin Sahm and Jin Young.

During a time when even indoor plumbing was rare, Jin Sun completed her Master's in Korea and emigrated alone to Belgium. There, earning just enough to pay for food & lodging, she pursued studies in Int'l Development & Cooperation.

It was at her church in Brussels that she first met her husband. Jin Sun was a deeply faithful Christian and an unwavering guide to her husband Mark and daughter Lydia. Her faith, kindness, and willingness to serve was apparent to all wherever she went.

As of Sept. 12, 2020 Jin Sun made her final journey to her eternal Father in heaven. Her ashes will be laid to rest in section 10A, plot 10 in Concordia Cemetery, 7900 Madison St, Forest Park, IL.

She is loved by a diaspora of friends and family scattered across five continents, and very much missed.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to her beloved congregation Zion Lutheran Church in Norridge, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
