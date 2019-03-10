Home

Jiro Sakamoto Obituary
Jiro Sakamoto, 92, of Chicago passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2019 at Sunrise of Park Ridge. He was born April 10, 1926 in Rosemeade, Cali. Beloved husband of Molly nee Okita; loving father of Don (Cheryl) and Ken; dear brother of Chiyoko ( late Henry) Morikawa, and the late Harry and Fukuyo (Jack) Hamahashi; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation Sat. March 16, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JASC, 4427 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com or (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
