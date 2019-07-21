|
Jo Ann Kaufman, 94, passed away on July 8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Charles Kaufman, Jr.; daughter of the late Joseph Hoodwin and Mary Kohn; loving mother of the late Joseph Kaufman, husband of Liz Hurtig; Bruce Kaufman, husband of Judy Silverstein; and Kenneth (KC) Kaufman; proud grandmother of Sheila Kaufman, wife of Sanjay Nand; Amelia and Noah Kaufman; and great grandmother of Sachin Nand. A memorial will be held on August 7 from 2 to 4 PM at the Southside Rockwood Retirement Community in Spokane, WA, where Jo Ann lived for the last 15 months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the Rockwood Residents' Foundation (2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane, WA 99223) or Hospice of Spokane (121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019