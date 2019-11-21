|
|
Jo Ann Placko (nee Miller), of Schaumburg, formerly of Des Plaines. Survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Robert J. Placko, her children Thomas G. Morrow (Jens Mielke), Donald J. Cunningham, and Cynthia L. Lademan (Tom Lademan) and her grandchildren Kelly Cunningham, Debby Cunningham, and Kennedy Lademan as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jo Ann was born in Florence, Alabama and went to high school in Goodlettsville, TN. She was an executive assistant to the mayor of Des Plaines for several years. She enjoyed tennis and won several trophies for her sport, enjoyed travel, and spending time with her family.
Visitation Saturday, November 23rd 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home 6901 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago. Interment Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago. For information 773-622-9300 or Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019