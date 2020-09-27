Jo-Anne Cairo of Chicago, age 65. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary Cairo; loving sister of Paul (Judith Mileski) Cairo; proud aunt of Laura (Tim) Evans; great-aunt of Victoria and Vivienne; cherished companion of the late Donald Andersson; mother to her beloved cats Rosie, Scoozie and Izzy. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to www.pawschicago.org
