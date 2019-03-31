|
Jo Anne Dibbern nee Repp, age 89, beloved wife of Donald. Loving mother of the late Claudia, Delorie Havel & Glenn. Fond sister of Priscilla Whalen, Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Lying in state Wed. from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 725 75th Street, Darien. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lutheran Charities Comfort Dogs or Lord of Life Lutheran Church apprec. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019