age 83, of Monee. passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Daniel for 60 years. Cherished mother of Mike (Lori), Joe (Robin), Cathy (Greg Hite) and DJ (Roseann); treasured Grandmother of Dan (Emily), Krystyn, MacKenzie (Cody Wdowikowski), Ryan (Kelly), Jack, Samantha, Manon, Michael, Madison, Matt, Danny and the late Christian. Great Grandmother to Sophie and CJ. Memorial mass Wednesday July 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Orland Hills. Due to COVID concerns, a mask and reservation are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jo's name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
