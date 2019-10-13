Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Jo Miller, nee Lambrecht, age 94, of Wheaton. Preceded in death by husband, Tom; loving mom of Tom (Kathy), Midge Miller and Katie Loffredo; grandmother of Monica (Ryan) Lewis, Maureen (Rob) Pritchard, Michael and Matthew Loffredo; great grandmother of Rebecca Lewis; sister of Mary (Don) Wehling and the late Bill (Ticki) Lambrecht. Graduate of Mundelein College. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019. Prayers 10:15 A.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Church. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Evans Golf Scholarship Program, 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029 (make check payable to Evans Scholars Foundation). Funeral info (630)668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
