Joan A. Brunner
Joan A. Brunner, nee Martinelli, age 90, longtime resident of Skokie, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, for over 50 years. She is survived by her children, Anne Marie (Richard), Bunny (Tom), Jack (Herb), and Ted (Marie), and her granddaughters, Nicole (Matt) and Michelle (Noe). Visitation, Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [ PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time. ] Funeral Mass, Friday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Women's Centers of Greater Chicagoland (www.gotwc.org), 5116 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL, 60630. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
