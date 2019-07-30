|
Joan A. Carroll. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. Carroll. Loving mother of Laura (Tom) Dowd, Frank Jr. (Sonya), Michael (Kathryn) and James (Barbara). Proud grandmother of Tom (Stephanie) Dowd, Patrick, Maggie, Abby, Caitlin and Jimmy Carroll. Great-grandmother of Aiden Girton and Mackenzie Dowd. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:00 A.M. from The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park to St. Joseph Church, Manhattan, IL. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 2-9 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle Joliet, IL 60431 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019