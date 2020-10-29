(nee Moran) Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Rosemary (John) Montejo, Dr. William (Lynn), John (Maria) and Matthew C.P.D. (Patricia); proud and cherished grandmother of John, Angela and the late Lydia Montejo, Victor, Renata, Eric, Brian and Christopher Foerstel; great grandmother of Ava and Scarlett; dear sister of Mary and Patricia Moran and the late Thomas, James, John and Katherine Gorrell. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. going to St. John Brebeuf Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment All Saints. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com