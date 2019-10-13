Home

Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Adalbert Cemetery
6800 North Milwaukee Ave
Niles, IL
Joan A. Lesiak


1933 - 2019
Joan A. Lesiak Obituary
Joan A. Lesiak, 86, of Loves Park, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born January 2, 1933 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Sakosky) Polan. She married the love of her life, Edward Lesiak, on March 30, 1958. Joan worked as a receptionist for Densply. She enjoyed cooking and finding new recipes in magazines. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren.

Joan is loved and missed by her daughter, Janet (Denny) Svehla; son, Joseph (Anne) Lesiak; grandchildren, Lucas, Spenser (April), and Sarah, Joseph Jr., Jake, John, Jack, and Jett; sister-in-law, Darlene Polan; nephew and niece, Phillip and Gail, as well as numerous nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward, daughter, Dorothy Lesiak, and brother, Kenneth Polan.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A chapel service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Saint Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery, 6800 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
