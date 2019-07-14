Home

Joan Anstead (nee Nolan), 82, formerly of Chicago and Oak Forest, then California and Arizona. Survived by beloved husband Wayne Anstead; sons Tim and Scott Sawyer; grandson Wayne K. Sawyer; brother Tom; cousins Helen and Colleen; three nephews, one niece and eight grand nieces and nephews. Attended Visitation School and Fenger High; parishioner of St. Damian. 'Celebration of Life' service is Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Damian Catholic Church, 5300 W. 155th Street, Oak Forest, IL. Donations can be made to Sunshine Acres Children's home in Mesa, Arizona, sunshineacres.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
